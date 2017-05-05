Car drives up on porch in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Car drives up on porch in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A single-vehicle accident Friday morning damaged a porch in Birmingham.

The crash happened in the 3200 block of Hemlock Avenue SW. The driver tells WBRC he was coming down a street in front of the home and accidentally hit the gas and came to a stop on the porch.

A husband and his wife were inside the home. No injuries have been reported.

