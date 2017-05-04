On Your Side Investigation: Tree falls on woman's car, is the landlord responsible?

A woman feels that her landlord is responsible for taking care of a tree that totaled her car. She’s still in shock over it.



Carnesha Woods says a huge tree fell on her car at Deer Park apartments on Monday after a round of storms over the weekend. The tree crushed portions of her roof, crunched in her windshield and knocked out her back windshield.



Woods and her neighbors say the tree is old and parts of it fell sometime last year. They complained to management then. Woods is hoping management will make things right and help her with the damage to her car.



"I would like to see at least some type of help from them about my car because it wasn't something that just happened. It was something that they possibly knew about before time and they could have been cut the tree down and all of this could have been avoided,” Woods said.



We reached out to management but haven't heard anything back yet.



As far as insurance coverage, the fallen tree is considered an “Act of God” and it’s on the car owner to take care of. If there have been complaints in the past about the tree, then the landlord is more than likely responsible for the damages if nothing was done to fix the problem.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.