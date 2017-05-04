On Your Side Investigation Follow Up: Property tax lien sale explained

We're digging a little deeper into tax liens and how quickly you can possibly lose your home if you don't pay your taxes on time.

Last week, a woman called us for help but ended up behind bars all over taxes.

According to the Jefferson County Tax Collector’s office, that woman hasn’t paid taxes on her home in two years. Someone eventually was able to purchase the tax lien against her home legally and moved into her home.

Tax Collector J.T. Smallwood says homeowners are given plenty of notice before a lien is placed against their home.

“You are given sufficient notice over and over again this is going to take place. It’s in your best interest to get this satisfied as quickly as possible as not to impair the title status of your property,” Smallwood said.

The woman who was arrested eventually paid her delinquent taxes. She’ll have to go through court to try and get her house back.

Tax lien sales happen once a year. The next one is May 23 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.