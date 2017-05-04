Tuscaloosa Co. Schools awarded grant to help fight childhood obesity

Blue cross and Blue Shield of Alabama awarding thousands of dollars in grants to schools in our area to help fight childhood obesity.

For Tuscaloosa County schools, Huntington Place Elementary will be receiving $10,000 through the Be Healthy School Grant Program.

Donette Worthy, Director of Child nutrition for Tuscaloosa County Schools, said the elementary school will use the money to pay for the HEAL curriculum

It stands for healthy eating active living that incorporates community involvement, nutrition, and physical education.

Worthy said it basically teaches kids how to stay active, to eat healthily and get their parents involved as well.

“I have three beautiful daughters of my own that I'm raising. It starts at home it's how we eat our kids mimic us. If you're eating healthy and showing them lets go run let’s go ride our bikes together parent involvement is a huge influence,” said Worthy.

Tuscaloosa County schools also offers the fresh fruit and vegetable grant, where every child will receive either a fruit or a vegetable three to five times a week on top of their breakfast or lunch.

