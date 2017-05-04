J-P: Cloudy and cool on Friday, weekend looks great

Temperatures will continue to remain chilly on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. We could see highs even in the upper 40s in our eastern counties.

Expect scattered showers through the day. Rain chances will be around 50 percent. Skies will begin to clear Friday night with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Expect highs in the upper 70s on Sunday. This will be a winner of a weekend forecast if you have outdoor plans. The weather will be perfect for race fans at Talladega.

