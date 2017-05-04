Family remembers woman hit and killed while walking down the sidewalk

A small cross and teddy bear now mark the spot where 51-year-old Tonya Mitchell lost her life Tuesday.

Her nephew, Frederick Wright, got the call at home telling him of her death. “It was unreal at first and shocking, especially when I got details of what she was doing when she got hit,” Wright says.

Police say Mitchell was hit as she was walking down the sidewalk near 71st Street and Second Avenue South when a man driving a Cadillac ran up on the sidewalk and hit her.

Wright says she had been cutting grass for a couple of neighbors in the area--something she loved to do.

“She was a kind person,” Wright says. “Everyone loved her attitude and character. She also loved people and wanted to help people.”

Mitchell, who was a twin and the mother of one, also had a close relationship with Wright.

He says she was a source of encouragement as he turned his life around and started living for God.

One of his favorite memories is when they held a “Stop the Violence” rally together in East Lake Park.

“We normally talked about life and what we needed to do to get our family more united together,” said Wright.

Thursday, a spokesperson for the Birmingham Police Department said they are still investigating why the driver struck Mitchell.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

“She was just my auntie and I loved her, but the way she died was not fair,” Wright said.

