Governor Kay Ivey briefed after our investigation exposed child killer using Facebook from Alabama's death row

After a WBRC investigation exposed a convicted child killer using Facebook from Alabama's death row, Governor Kay Ivey was briefed on the situation and said appropriate measures are being taken so it doesn't happen again.

Our investigation found Willie Earl Scott apparently using multiple Facebook accounts to post rap music, videos and pictures, some that appear to be shot with a cell phone in his cell or other parts of the prison. Scott is a close custody death row inmate, segregated from other prisoners and supposedly in the highest security area of the prison. We also found links to music, videos and e-books across other online platforms. One Facebook account in Willie Earl Scott's name had posts dating back to 2009.

Senator Cam Ward, the legislative sponsor of a prison reform bill, pointed out the difficulty in cracking down on contraband with limited prison staffing, but said he thinks the prisons could do better.

"We're never completely satisfied," Ward said. "I think they really are trying to make some reforms. ADOC Commissioner (Jeff) Dunn is trying to institute some new reforms to change a lot of the practices as far as screening of officers, screening of different deliveries and materials coming in, but it's kind of like whack a mole," he said. "Every time he gets one area to crack down on, other problems arise."

Scott was convicted of raping and murdering Latonya Sager, 10, in 1999. He was sentenced to death in 2002 and is behind held on death row at Holman Prison in Atmore.

Sager's family contacted WBRC in frustration. The victim's aunt, Annetta Williams, said multiple family members contacted Holman Prison directly several times to report Scott's illegal online activity, but nothing appeared to be done.

In a statement emailed to WBRC, Governor Kay Ivey's press secretary said Ivey is sorry for what the victim's family had to go through, and that the security breach was being handled at the highest level.

