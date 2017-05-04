Fast thinking saves woman during kidnapping/robbery

Hoover police say a Walmart employee could not have handled the situation better when a man kidnapped her and attempted to rob her.

"She didn't lose her head. She was calm and was able to think on her feet and come up with a solution that got her to safety," said Lt. Keith Czeskleba with Hoover police.

Investigators say 49-year old George Charles Harris Jr. approached the woman in the Walmart parking lot on Highway 280, as she was leaving late Tuesday night.

He asked for a ride, and when she refused that's when things went south.

"And then the male put his hand inside of his pocket to indicate he was armed," said Czeskleba.

According to police, Harris told the woman to get in the car and then ordered her to take him to a nearby ATM. But that's when the victim's fast thinking kicked in.

"She was able to convince him that she didn't have any money at an ATM, but that she might be able to get some money from the store if he would let her go back to the store," said Czeskleba.

The woman then went back inside where police were called. Within minutes, Harris went from sitting in the backseat of the victim's vehicle to sitting in the back of a patrol car.

"We're certainly glad that she is ok and that the person responsible for this is going to have to answer for it," said Czeskleba.

Harris is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia fourth-degree and theft of property. He's being held in the Shelby County jail on a $520,000 bond.

