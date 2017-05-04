2 Birmingham police officers reassigned following incident in Kingston

Two officers involved in an incident at a public housing complex in the Kingston community have been reassigned, according to Birmingham police.

"I think it's not fair, because everything they have put us through," said Patrice Bozeman, who was arrested by the officers and wants them fired.



Bozeman was one of the four people taken into custody at a child's birthday party last Saturday.



Bozeman and other residents allege the two officers acted inappropriately, claiming they even used mace on children and pushed one child off a bike during the incident.



They say it's just latest in a case of continuing harassment.



"And I think them being at another location, the harassment is still going to start, be with other people too," said Bozeman.



It's not known if the reassignment is permanent, nor is it clear if the officers did anything wrong. Police say the reassignment of the two officers follows procedure. Outside of that, however, they're not really commenting.



Police did comment on the actual incident, and BPD's account paints the officers in a much different light.



In fact, body cam footage, shown to the media by the department, has at least one person shoving an officer.



Police say the officers had approached the residents to ask them to turn the music down, and that they refused.



"If y'all have this on video, why wasn't the family notified or able to see the video?" asked Bozeman.

