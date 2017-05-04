Birmingham reacts after House passes repeal of Obamacare

Groups like Alabama Arise, which are advocates for low-income individuals, called Thursday’s narrow passage of a health care plan to repeal and revise the Affordable Care Act a setback.

“All of the bad revisions of the original version remain,” Jim Carnes of Alabama Arise said.

Most troubling to Carnes, cuts to Medicaid and options allowing states to waive minimum benefit standards for those with pre-existing conditions.

“It allows states to channel people with pre-existing conditions into high-risk pools where costs will be higher and services lower,” Carnes said.

But Dr. Chad Mathis, an orthopedic surgeon and critic of ACA, praised the vote.

“This is a good first step,” Mathis said. ”Premiums were going up in the original bill. We have an opportunity for premiums to come down.”

Both sides agree on one item: dramatic changes once the US Senate takes up the health care plan.

