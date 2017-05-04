Early morning winds leave downed trees and damage

The big winds blowing through the Birmingham metro Thursday made for a hectic day for businesses like National Tree Service.

“Phone’s been ringing off the hook. People calling, begging us to come to their house,” Dennis Peppers said.

By 10 a.m. Thursday Peppers estimated he had received 125 calls from people needing a tree service to remove trees from roads, houses, garages and yards.

Roanna Brown’s in-laws in Bluff Park certainly needed the help when a massive tree split with half hitting their home and the other half hitting their neighbor's house.

No one was injured.

“Both of the neighbors’ cars are damaged. They can’t get them out,” Brown said.

In downtown Birmingham, crews spent the day removing a tree from the historic First Presbyterian Church, built in 1888.

“Sad to see something here that long and that solid damaged, but we’ll keep doing church,” Shannon Webster, the church’s pastor said. “There’s structural damage, walls separated and cracks in the ceiling.”

