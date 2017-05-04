On Your Side Investigation: Senate bill addressing parking ticket enforcement advances to House

A bill addressing municipal parking ticket enforcement advanced from the Alabama Senate to the House of Representatives Wednesday.

Senate Bill 280, sponsored by Senator Jabo Waggoner, clarifies that parking tickets are civil penalties and provides a process for cities to boot, impound, and auction vehicles when three or more unpaid parking tickets accumulate.

“We’re very optimistic,” said Greg Cochran, Director of Advocacy and Public Affairs for the Alabama League of Municipalities.

The League worked with lawmakers on the issue.

“We were able to get a favorable report in the house committee yesterday on SB 280, so the final step would be to have it addressed by the full body of the house over the next 6 legislative days and get it to the desk of Governor [Kay] Ivey,” Cochran said.

Senate Bill 280 is the companion bill to House Bill 213, filed by Representative Jack Williams. Cochran explained the bills cap fines at $100 for parking tickets, and at $250 for illegally parking in a handicapped spot. Birmingham fines motorists $15 for an expired meter and $500 for illegally parking in a handicapped space.

An investigation by WBRC revealed that the City of Birmingham is owed more than $2.3 million in unpaid parking tickets. Birmingham Municipal Court Judge Andra Sparks explained more enforcement power is needed.

But if the bill passes, the enforcement measures and caps will apply only to future parking fines, said Cochran.

Birmingham currently relies on an internal staff of collections professionals. Unpaid parking fines are not referred to credit reporting agencies.

