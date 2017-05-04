Pinson mom battling cancer gets to see son graduate in special ceremony

The smile on Dayna Miller's face speaks a thousand words. It was taken just a few minutes after she saw her son, Benjamin, graduate. Not at school though, but at their Pinson home.

“It came to us during a cancer awareness that some of our player's parents have cancer they're fighting through,” explains Pinson Valley High School Principal Michael Turner.

One of those students was Pinson Valley High Senior, Benjamin Miller. His mom, Dayna, is very sick.

Knowing her time may be drawing near, some parents reached out to Benjamin's baseball coach who then reached out to Principal Michael Turner asking if he'd perform a mock graduation ceremony at Benjamin's home so Dayna could see it.

“For me, that's the absolute least I can do,” Turner says.

So Wednesday night, nine of Benjamin's baseball buddies whom he'd been playing with since little league gathered with Turner and Mayor Hoyt Sanders, all dressed in graduation attire with Dayna Miller looking on.

“We delivered our speeches and encouragement and inspiration for those young people,” Turner described. “Even during the process, mom leaned over and she's like, 'Thank you so much,' as tears came to her eyes...just an emotional time and pulls at your heart strings, it really does.”

He says the ceremony wasn't about pomp and circumstance but perspective. “Sometimes we chase so many dreams and so many ideals when we really need to be thankful for more of the simple things and that’s family and love.”

