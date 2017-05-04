JeffCo commissioners wear pink wigs to support Susan G. Komen fundraiser

Jefferson County commissioners supported new hairdos for a good cause on Thursday.

Every commissioner came out wearing a wig. Mostly pink wigs.

This was in support of the Susan G. Komen Big Wig Event, a fundraiser for those fighting breast cancer.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sandra Little Brown, a breast cancer survivor, got her fellow commissioners to have a little fun while pointing out a strong message.



"The mortality rate is higher among black women right now. So it's incumbent on us to stay alert, get educated and early detection," Brown said.



The fundraising event seeks to ensure health services and programs are continued.

