Man with autism graduates Shelton State Community College

Graduation day at Shelton State Community College is a milestone in Angel Vallarta's life.

"It's a big celebration. It's a big milestone for him considering the struggles he's had to go through," his mother Delia said.

Angel didn't start talking until he was 5 years-old. His mother said doctors diagnosed him with autism.

"Now that I'm older and I'm able to talk, I've been able to progress through life much easier now," Vallarta explained.

Graduating college seemed like a long shot then.

But now 22 years-old, through years of special education, speech therapy and hard work, he and many others are leaving Shelton State with a degree.

"Now that I'm graduating with an associate’s degree, I feel like I can do anything in the world now," Vallarta added.

"It's been a long struggle for him for school, but he put in the hard work to get this far," his mom Delia said.

Vallarta wants to use his art degree to develop video games.

