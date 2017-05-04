JeffCo Commissioners honor Tommy Rouse for 30 years of service at detention center

Jefferson County Commissioners paid tribute Thursday to a man who has put in almost 30 years helping troubled youth.

Tommy Rouse has headed the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center. Rouse help lead the facility out of federal oversight, building a new facility and increasing staff and funding.

Rouse said helping young people who get in trouble with the law was always their goal.

"They are kids. You can't forget that. Everyone can change. We all make bad decisions at times. A lot of them made bad decisions," Rouse said.

Rouse said the youth detention center is in good hands. Just recently, more men and women were hired.

The commission will name are new head at a later date.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.