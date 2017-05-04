JeffCo working with groups to find homes, jobs for veterans

We're digging a little deeper into tax liens and how quickly you can possibly lose your home if you don't pay your taxes on time.More >>
We're digging a little deeper into tax liens and how quickly you can possibly lose your home if you don't pay your taxes on time.More >>
Blue cross and Blue Shield of Alabama awarding thousands of dollars in grants to schools in our area to help fight childhood obesity.More >>
Blue cross and Blue Shield of Alabama awarding thousands of dollars in grants to schools in our area to help fight childhood obesity.More >>
Temperatures will continue to remain chilly on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. We could see highs even in the upper 40s in our eastern counties.More >>
Temperatures will continue to remain chilly on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. We could see highs even in the upper 40s in our eastern counties.More >>
After a WBRC investigation exposed a convicted child killer using Facebook from Alabama's death row, Governor Kay Ivey was briefed on the situation and said appropriate measures are being taken so it doesn't happen again.More >>
After a WBRC investigation exposed a convicted child killer using Facebook from Alabama's death row, Governor Kay Ivey was briefed on the situation and said appropriate measures are being taken so it doesn't happen again.More >>
The smile on Dayna Miller's face speaks a thousand words. It was taken just a few minutes after she saw her son, Benjamin, graduate. Not at school though, but at their Pinson home.More >>
The smile on Dayna Miller's face speaks a thousand words. It was taken just a few minutes after she saw her son, Benjamin, graduate. Not at school though, but at their Pinson home.More >>