JeffCo working with groups to find homes, jobs for veterans

Finding jobs for homeless veterans, that's the goal of a program Friday in Birmingham.

Jefferson County continues to work with various veterans groups including non-profit organizations to assist veterans.

The Workforce Training Center will host a tour of the facility and programs. It will be from 9 to noon at 3500 Sixth Avenue South.

Jefferson County Commissioner George Bowman, a veteran, said their goal is to find homes for vets and then a job.

The program tomorrow wants to get vets involved in job training that best suits their skill set. HUD vouchers are also available, according to Brown, to help veterans during the transition.

