Man robbed while selling motorcycle

A 41-year-old Irondale man is thankful to be alive today.

"I didn't think I was going to make it out of that street," he said.

This man from Irondale, who doesn't want to be identified, fearing for the safety of his family. He was set to meet someone last Saturday evening in Fairfield. He was looking to sale his Yamaha dirt bike.

He put the bike up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The two agreed to meet in Fairfield two blocks from the Fairfield Police department and a block from City Hall.

At one point, the alleged buyer pulled out a gun and took the seller's gun.

“When I was sat there looking down the barrel of my own gun. I was thinking, 'God, what is my wife and my kids going to do? What is my mom and dad going to do,'" he said.

The man was robbed of a small amount of cash and his motorcycle by the buyer and an accomplish who came out of the bushes.

After surviving a horrific event the father of two and a husband, he has a simple message for anyone looking to do a transaction with people they don't know.

“Advise anybody to go to a police station. Go somewhere you know you are on camera and if nothing else, carry people with you," he said.

Authorities agree.

"We always suggest a large shopping center or something of that effect. It's always going to be people coming and going. There is a good chance there will be some type of outdoor surveillance," Lt. Keith Czeskleba with Hoover Police Department said.

The man said the suspect is known to the Fairfield Police Department and they are looking to make an arrest.

