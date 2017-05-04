Crews spend Thursday cleaning up downed trees in JeffCo

Jefferson County road crews were busy Thursday helping clear roadways from down trees.

The county reported scattered trees down across the area. Thursday, Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said homeowners will need to get the tree debris to the right of way so the county crews can pick up and remove the trees.

County crews can remove trees from your property.

"As we have crews available. We may not be able to get to it with a dedicated workforce that is specifically assigned to that. But as time allows, we will send work crews by to take care of these tree debris that resulted from this weather event," Stephens said.

Homeowners who live in the county must contact county commissioners’ offices and report the debris so crews can be assigned to pick them up from the right of way.

