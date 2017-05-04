Mountain Brook gymnast to compete at Junior Olympic Nationals

As soon as Jordan Olszewski steps foot inside Mountain Brook Gymnastics, she heads straight to her favorite event.



“It’s something I always look forward to when I come to gym because I love just swinging on them, and feeling the air," Olszewski said.



Olszewski started gymnastics at three years old, and now 11 years later, the level-10 gymnast is competing for a national championship.



“I was a little nervous, but it’s definitely getting better because I’m confident in my gymnastics. I mean this is what I’ve been training for since the beginning,” Olszewski added.

Olszewski is one of 56 gymnasts that will compete at the Junior Olympic National Championships in Indianapolis on Sunday. She is the only gymnast from Alabama that qualified for the national meet.



“For her to do this, this is the first step. Like we are good, we are competitive, we are just as good as the kids from Texas and North Carolina and so to be on that same playing field is huge. It’s one of the steps we need to take to have better recognition as a state,” said Mountain Brook Gymnastics Team Director Helen Nabors.



Olszewski’s ultimate goal is to earn a college scholarship, and she believes competing in a meet like this will help her showcase her talents to college coaches.



“That’s something I have thought about since I started gymnastics, I just know that’s where I want to go,” said Olszewski.

