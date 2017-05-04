10 indicted on drug trafficking charges in Tuscaloosa Co.

Tuscaloosa and federal authorities call the indictment and arrest of armed drug trafficking suspects led by Santony Noland a big success.

"We were successful taking down a drug trafficking organization and making Tuscaloosa a bit safer," said acting US Attorney Robert Posey.

Ten suspects face federal gun and drug charges. Each of them averaged seven previous arrests before Thursday.

All but one were in custody by Thursday morning.

"Some of the defendants in this case are well known in this area and have been historically responsible for shootings, witness intimidation, rape, things of that nature," Luke Iversen with ATF explained.

Authorities recovered numerous drugs and 9 guns in the investigation, 5 of which were reported stolen.

"You've got a drug trafficking organization that uses firearms and violence in furtherance of their drug trafficking. Drugs kill people. Criminals with guns kill people. Drug users steal and rob to get the money for their drugs. I mean every aspect of this is horrible for the community," added David Hyche with the ATF.

