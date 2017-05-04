FIRST ALERT: Breezy and rainy through the evening

Rain will continue to fall across the area through the evening hours.

We could see a few isolated thunderstorms, but the severe weather threat is very low. The best chances for a few isolated strong storms would be near the Alabama/Georgia border.

Expect a few wind gusts over 20 mph. Much colder air is moving into the area. Expect overnight lows in the upper 40s by Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures will continue to remain chilly on Friday with highs in the mid-50s. We could see highs even in the upper 40s in our eastern counties. Expect scattered showers through the day. Rain chances will be around 50 percent.

Skies will begin to clear Friday night with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Expect highs in the upper 70s on Sunday. This will be a winner of a weekend forecast if you have outdoor plans. The weather will be perfect for race fans at Talladega.

The forecast will remain mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Expect highs in the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.