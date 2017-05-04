FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking developing showers and storms

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY: Tracking a band of developing showers west of I-65 that will reach the I-65 corridor by 1 p.m. The showers will strengthen into storms to the east and a strong storm is possible along and east of a line from Gadsden to Talladega to Rockford.



There is a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m., though I don’t see it being as windy as this morning, but more like breezy at times. Some small limbs could come down and you might feel the wind tugging on your high profile vehicle, but that’s about it.



Spotty showers will remain possible the rest of Thursday evening, especially after 10 p.m. and the breeze will linger and temperatures decrease into the

50s. Dress for windy and cool conditions with a slight chance for showers if you are going to the Baron’s game or the Oak Mountain Spring State Fair.



We will be on the wraparound side of the system on Friday and that will mean clouds, cool temperatures and a chance for off and on rain. Breezy too! Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s and rise into the 50s. Low 60s are possible across west Alabama where conditions will be a little drier and the sun might break out.



TALLADEGA WEEKEND: The weather improves quickly on Saturday! Temperatures start off in the upper 40s and lower 50s and rise into the 70s during the afternoon hours. A front moving in from the north on Saturday evening may bring a few showers to folks out in Talladega and especially northward before the batch fizzles out.



Sunday looks dry, but we did have to lower the high temperature to the lower to middle 70s instead of upper 70s to near 80 degrees.



NEXT WEEK: Highs in the 80s return and a stretch of dry days.



Tracking the band of rain and storms on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

