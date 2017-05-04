Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa closed following fatal car crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa closed following fatal car crash

Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Hargrove Road is closed from 1st Avenue to Lenora Drive following a fatal one-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa.

The crash occurred across from Grace Church.

Cars can detour by using Lenora Drive & 1st Avenue.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area if possible.

