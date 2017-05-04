Tuscaloosa City Council to consider attached housing service fee

The Tuscaloosa City Council is moving forward with a proposal to charge impact fees on certain new developments in the city. Impact fees are used to offset the burden on existing city resources created by new developments.



The city's finance committee has voted to move a plan to the full city council that would charge fees on water and sewer connections for residential projects of 100 or more beds. The fee is called an "attached housing service fee."



Two public hearings on the issue are scheduled for May 9 and May 16. The ordinance is scheduled for a vote on May 16.



The Tuscaloosa City Council has been exploring the issue for awhile, particularly since the construction of numerous student-geared apartment complexes across the city.

