Strong winds knock down trees and power lines across the area

Strong gusts of winds moving across our area knocked down several trees and power lines Thursday morning.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. The strongest winds happened between 4 a.m and 5 a.m and were up to 40 mph at times.

A tree fell on the roof of the First Presbyterian Church on 4th Avenue North in Downtown Birmingham.

A tree fell on a car on Graymont Avenue near Legion Field. No injuries were reported.

A home near Roebuck was damaged when a tree fell on its roof and a huge tree fell on a home in Vestavia Hills at the corner of Swiss Lane and Winwood Road.

Near Adamsville trees and power lines fell across Shady Grove Road. Crews on the scene removing it from the road.

In West Jefferson County, a tree and power lines fell on Paul Allman Road.

In Irondale, a tree fell across Old Leeds Road.

Other reports:

Tree down in the 1700 block of Faircrest Drive in Hueytown

Tree down on Richard Arrington at Vulcan Trail

Hwy 52 at Plantation South in Helena will be temporarily closed due a downed tree that has taken down power lines. Alabama Power is en route

In Mountain Brook trees are down on Cherokee Rd between Overcrest & Overbrook, Hastings Rd, Overhill Rd and in the 2900 block of Balmoral Rd

All Tarrant City Schools are on a 2-hour delay due to a power outage.

Power outages:

Birmingham: 26,600

East Alabama: 5,991

West Alabama: 6,900.

