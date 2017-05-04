Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office searching for car break-in suspect

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a suspect wanted for car break-ins on Wednesday in a neighborhood off Highway 69 South.



According to the sheriff's office, several vehicles were broken into in the Manora Estates subdivision. Surveillance pictures show the man who investigators are looking for. Police ask anyone with information to call Investigator Haydu at (205) 464-8633.



Officers in the Tuscaloosa area have recently been encouraging people to make sure their cars are locked and valuables are out of sight. Also, the Tuscaloosa County District is rolling out a plan to require some people out on bond to wear ankle monitors, specifically aimed at reducing car break-ins.

