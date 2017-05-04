Tarrant HS dismissing at 2 p.m. due to power outage - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tarrant HS dismissing at 2 p.m. due to power outage

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RAYCOM Images) (Source: RAYCOM Images)
TARRANT, AL (WBRC) -

All Tarrant City Schools are on a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to a power outage.

Tarrant High School will dismiss classes at 2 p.m. because of the outage.

Alabama Power is trying to get power restored.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly