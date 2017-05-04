FIRST ALERT: Heavy winds and scattered showers Thursday morning

We begin our morning with heavy winds and scattered light rainfall across our area. Temperatures for most are in the low 60s. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. today.

Expect showers to continue throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s and breezy conditions out of the southeast at 15 to 20 mph, and gusting at times well above that.

We could see a heavier line of thunderstorms approach the I-65 corridor around 1 p.m. and then move into northeast Alabama in the 3 a.m. hour.

Scattered light showers remain in the forecast for tonight. Expect lows near 50 tonight and highs on Friday only warming into the 50s or low 60s.

Sunshine is expected to be back for the weekend with highs in 70s and low in the 50s, so the weather should be awesome for the fair at Oak Mountain and at the races at Talladega.

Under mostly clear skies our temperatures are expected to warm back into the 80s next week.

