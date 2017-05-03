Birmingham's First Charter School to Focus on Character and Academics

This week the Alabama Charter School Commission overturned the Birmingham Board of Education’s decision to deny New Rising Star’s application for a charter school.

This ruling gives New Rising Star the green light to move forward with its charter school, Star Academy.

In a statement from Dr. Ed Richardson, chairman of the Charter School Commission, he said this decision was based on the state superintendent's clarification of the Commission's authority and a review of the Birmingham City School's major student achievement issues.

Star Academy's Exec. Director and founding Principal Jonta Morris said this process has been long, but glad the school’s leaders stayed on the journey.

“It’s just an indescribable feeling to know that I’m delivering on the promise I made to kids and families I made in my heart a long time ago,” Morris said.

The school is expected to open in 2018 with 248 students. The first year, Star Academy will consists of grades Pre-K through 1st Grade.

The charter school is spearheaded by New Rising Star Church and will be located in the East Birmingham community. There’s official building at this time, but they're working to narrow down a space.

"The feedback that we continue to hear from families is they just want to another option for their kids. They want to stay in the community. They don't want to pay for private schools, nor can some families afford it pay for private school, but they just want a different option, a different choice," Morris said.

Morris said the goal of Star Academy is to give parents another education option.

The Birmingham School Board still stands behind its decision to deny, Star Academy’s application as a charter school.

