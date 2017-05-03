New bill could make fantasy sports games legal in AL again

If you were big into fantasy sports before they became illegal in Alabama, you may have a chance to do it all again.

Senator Paul Sanford who's sponsoring the Fantasy sports bill said they expect to vote on it in the Senate next week.

What's different this time is taxes will be involved but don't worry for the most part you won't be paying for it.

The operators for games like DraftKings and FanDuel fantasy platforms will be footing the tax bill.

Senator Sanford said in the House they decided the games don't fall under the state's anti-gambling regulations, Ben Blackwell who was in town for a Dave Matthews Concert agrees.

“I don't consider it gambling I think it's more like a gentleman friendly betting kind of game but it's not really for the money. This has got skill involved if you don't know what you are doing you're not going to win,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell said people should have the option to choose whether to play, the fantasy sports sites.

“It's good fun to have with your friends that's all it is. I don't even understand why it's illegal,” said Blackwell.

Especially when there is a big demand Senator Sanford tells me 700,00 Alabamians were playing in 2014 when fantasy sports wasn't illegal. Blackwell explains why the games are entertaining.

“At the end of the season you get some bragging rights and rub it in people's nose a bit,” said Blackwell.

In the bill operators of the game would be taxed 85-thousand dollars annually and pay 6 percent of their gross receipts to the state.

“If Alabama can prosper from a little piece of that pie and everybody can have fun who cares,” said Blackwell.

Senator Sanford said if you win a prize from playing fantasy sports you would have to claim it on your income tax per the bill.

