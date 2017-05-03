On Your Side Investigators: Center Point man's AT&T U-Verse back online after being down for days

A Center Point man is getting quick results after he called us for help about issues with his AT&T U-Verse service.

Wednesday afternoon, Donald Owens U-Verse service came back online. It went out Saturday leaving him without his landline phone and internet. His wife has some health issues and he needs that landline to work.

He's called numerous times on his cell phone and each time an AT&T supervisor told him they would send someone out but no one showed up. We told you about Owens issue Tuesday night. He received a call from AT&T Wednesday saying they were coming to resolve the problem.

Owens is retired from AT&T and feels the company should follow through on its promises.

He's thankful he called the On Your Side Investigators to help solve the issue.

“Without you I would have never got this done because they were just side stepping me every time. I was getting absolutely nowhere,” Owens said.

Owens says a supervisor told him over 70 people were without service in his area. AT&T apologized for the service being down. Owens is getting a credit on his bill for that lost time.

If you need the On Your Side Investigators help, give us a call at 205-583-4321 or send us an email to 6onyourside@wbrc.com.

