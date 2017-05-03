FIRST ALERT: Overnight rain and a wet morning commute

FIRST ALERT: Expect a soaker. We'll see periods of heavy rain move into the area overnight. The lack of instability will mean no severe weather. We could hear the rumbles of thunder - especially south of I-20. The weather will be a bit breezy through tomorrow with winds ranging from 20-30mph at times.

Expect the rain to slowly taper off during the afternoon tomorrow with much cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 60s. By Thursday night, expect overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs only in the upper 50s.

The cool snap will be short-lived with temperatures heading back into the lower 70s by Saturday. By Sunday, expect highs in the upper 70s. There is no rain in the forecast through early next week. The weather looks wonderful for the races at Talladega.

