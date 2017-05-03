Birmingham PD responds to overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 W - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Birmingham PD responds to overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 W

Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 West.

Police say the wreck happened at the Airport Blvd. entrance ramp.

Authorities say the driver came in too fast and overturned. No injuries have been reported and nothing spilled.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly