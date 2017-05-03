On Your Side Investigators: High utility bill for vacant house

A Bessemer woman says she's been overpaying for water and power service to a house that's been vacant for more than a year.

Dedra Grant owns 2 houses sitting on the corner of a Bessemer street--she lives in one, and is in the middle of renovating the other.

Grant noticed what she says were overbilled charges for the unoccupied house over the last year, so she called our On Your Side Investigators for help.

Though she owns both homes, Bessemer Utilities bills her separately for each one (the power and water bills are combined into 1 bill for each home). For the months of January and February, the bill for the unoccupied home is higher than the one she lives in.

“What went through my mind is I had paid it the past so, ‘Chances are she'll just pay it this time,” Grant says. “And I told them what I thought was fair or negotiable, but they weren't willing to work with me at all.”

And when she called to complain?

"A lot of nasty attitudes, you know, very uncompromising."

Dedra got so frustrated with the utility company she looked into installing solar panels---only to realize she needs the utility to sign off on it if she wants to send the extra power she generates back into the power grid to help cut her bill.

Dedra also offered to have her meter replaced only to find out the utility won't replace it unless they can prove it's faulty, a process that could include shipping it to a Texas testing lab for about $270 that Dedra would have to pay.

After Dedra showed us her bills, we went to the utility's headquarters in Downtown Birmingham to talk to a supervisor but were told the utility's director was "out of the office" and that we should call the mayor's office. We left a message with the mayor, and late Wednesday the utility's director called us back to tell us he's reviewing Dedra's accounts and should know more next week.

We checked with the Better Business Bureau, and were surprised to find this utility has a D-minus rating.

"It really made me think there's something that grossly needs to be done to have accountability for their utilities all the way around," Grant says.

If you find problems in your utility billing, the Federal Trade Commission has online resources to help, including this sample letter you can use to fill in your information and send to your provider to start the process of making it right:

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0385-sample-letter-disputing-billing-errors

