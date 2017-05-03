Cullman’s Jacob Heatherly projected as first round MLB draft pick

Cullman’s baseball program has produced a lot of talent over the years.

Since 1954, 11 players have been drafted and come June, the Bearcats could add another name to that list.

Playing professional baseball is something Jacob Heatherly set his eyes on ever since he was little.

“It’s been my life-long dream to play major league baseball, even college baseball,” Cullman senior Jacob Heatherly said.

In just five weeks, he could become the first pitcher since 2006 to go straight from Cullman High School to professional baseball.

“What they like is his ability to pitch, he’s polished, he commands both sides of the plate, and his secondary pitchers are good too,” said Cullman baseball head coach Brent Patterson.

The left-handed pitcher has been clocked at 96 mph and is currently projected as a first-round MLB draft pick.

“Me being left handed has been huge for me. If I get a great opportunity, I’ll have to take it,” said Heatherly.

More than 30 MLB scouts have attended Heatherly’s game at one time.

“I usually don’t come around to it, but in between innings I may glance up there and be like whoa, there they are,” Heatherly added.

Heatherly signed with Alabama in November but is waiting to see how the MLB Draft plays out in June. His focus right now, is on the AHSAA State Baseball Playoffs, as the Bearcats hope to redeem themselves after falling short in the 6A state championship game last year.

Cullman hosts Decatur in the third round of the playoffs on Friday.

