Pastors criticize Confederate memorial protection bill, urge governor to oppose it

A group of African-American pastors gathered Wednesday to criticize Alabama’s Memorial Preservation Act.

While the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Gerald Allen, a Tuscaloosa Republican, said the bill is to protect all history, critics said it was primarily designed to preserve Confederate memorials in public spaces in the state, county and city.

“It goes back to the underlying importance of the bill to protect history,” Sen. Allen said.

Rev. Tyree Anderson of the First Baptist Church of Ensley disagreed.

“We continue to be drawn back in the past,” Anderson said at a news conference.

The House and Senate have passed different versions of the bill. A conference committee now must work out a final version.

Sen. Allen said he is confident it will pass before the end of the legislative session.

The pastors urged Gov. Kay Ivey to oppose the bill if it passes.

“We ask Gov. Ivey to reject this bill and remove the Confederate monuments and statues in Alabama,” Anderson said.

