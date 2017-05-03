Mother who was dragged under SUV in Birmingham hospital

The 23-year-old mother of three who was dragged down a hill nearly the length of a football field is in a Birmingham hospital with a severed artery in her right arm and a broken collar bone.

“It’s touch and go,” DeAnglea Bell, a family friend, said. “The doctor said she might lose an arm. We said, ‘we’re going to pray she doesn’t lose an arm.’”

Ashley Oliver had just arrived at her mother’s southwest Birmingham home Monday afternoon when it happened.

Two of her three children jumped out of the SUV. When she began to get out, she realized the SUV was not in park and began to roll. One of her children was still in the car.

“She was a mother trying to protect her child,” Bell said.

Bell said Oliver became tangled in her seatbelt, fell out of the SUV and was dragged down the hill.

People living nearby rushed to her aid.

Bell said Oliver’s family was thankful for all the support in the neighborhood.

“We’re focused on Ashley getting better,” she said.

