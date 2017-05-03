Flu season still lingers in Birmingham metro

Yep, it's still here.

The flu continues to make its presence known around the Birmingham metro from Indian Springs, to Bessemer to Tuscaloosa.

You may be surprised it's lingered this far into spring, but Dr. Jeremy Allen with American Family Care isn't. He says it's common to see an uptick in the disease after families return from spring break.

“They go out and get exposed to whatever and they come back and bring it back to the pot. So, you lose some of that herd immunity,” said Allen.

But in reality, he said the flu is here all year long. He's diagnosed several cases even in July.

He says the flu vaccine can make a difference, though. The CDC says, preliminarily, it was 48 percent effective.

And while the flu it does not guarantee you won't get the flu, it usually means your symptoms won't be as severe if you do.

“This year, we had a long flu season and I saw a lot of flu cases but of them, I saw I only admitted one to the hospital,” Allen said

His advice--wash your hands and be aware of your surroundings all year long...even when it's not considered the typical flu season.

“And when you do get sick, don't push it one extra day by going back to work or sending the kids to school. Take precautions, think of others and that will keep most of us healthy,” Allen added.

