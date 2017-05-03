Birmingham Fire Department to lend helping hand to grieving Fairfield firemen

The American flag continues to fly at half-staff at the Fairfield Fire and Police Department.

On the fire department's Facebook page, it says a Homecoming Celebration will be held for Fire Chief Kevin Sutton at Bill Harris Arena Saturday at noon.

The Birmingham Fire Department stands ready to help out.

"During their time of mourning and the ongoing service of Chief Sutton, we'll take a more active helping to respond to some of their calls. Helping that day go better for those guys," Capt. Bryan Herald with the Birmingham Fire Department said.

There is no formal agreement with Fairfield but Captain Herald says there is a verbal understanding.

"It is not a mutual aid agreement, but it's a verbal agreement we have with Fairfield. If they need help, we are there to assist Fairfield. You know, their department is smaller than ours,” Herald said.

The Birmingham Fire Department will step up to protect the citizens in Fairfield and Saturday they will also be taking part.

"Anytime you have a firefighter pass, especially a fire chief, someone as great as Chief Sutton. We are a brotherhood. The fire department is a brotherhood, firefighters not only Birmingham but from all over the state and well as across the country. " Herald said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.