Retail development bringing jobs, tax dollars to Gardendale

A big retail development is coming to Gardendale.

The city is not saying who is coming but it will mean jobs and tax dollars. This development is close to Interstate 65.

That is seen as a plus. Talks have been going on about a year to putting this project together.

Shoppers say they want more options when it comes to spending their money. A lot of people are moving to Gardendale but some residents say they don't like having to travel to other cities for shopping.

"It will be great to have more things to around here without having to drive far away especially if you have young kids," Elisha Bagley said.

The city of Gardendale is looking to develop 26 acres off of Interstate 65 and Fieldstown Road. Right across the street from Wal-Mart and Publix.

"It is also been viewed at great potential for retail development in our city because of interstate visibility and access to Fieldstown Road,” Stan Hogeland, Gardendale Mayor said.

The city negotiated for 29 property owners to sale their land. The city has been talking with a Nashville developer to bring in as of now unnamed retailed stores.

Mayor Hogeland says the stores should bring in about $30 million in sales and jobs.

"They are bringing in approximately 250 jobs into town and along with 500 jobs doing the construction process," Hogeland said.

Fultondale has a shopping center but Mayor Jim Lowery says more retail in North Jefferson County will be good for growth for the entire area.

"Maybe some more restaurants as well The would be pretty nice. I think some entertainment would be great." Bagley said.

Mayor Hogeland said they are talking with retail stores now and he hopes to reveal them soon.

