Last year's drought could be tough on trees

We've seen several of them already this spring: trees that have fallen in the midst of storms.

It’s happened all over the Birmingham metro from Center Point to Adamsville. There could certainly be more after last year's severe drought.

“Trees like to accumulate water over the winter and because of the drought, we've had a shortage of water in the first place. So, trees are beginning this growing season with a deficit of water,” said Henry Hughes, Vice President of Education at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

He says that deficit means trees’ roots nor leaves can grow as well.

Smaller leaves are usually the first indication that a tree is stressed.

“And if that gets worse and worse this summer and we have more dry weather, then the problem is going to get worse and worse,” Hughes said.

But in spite of the dry conditions, she says lots of trees are doing well.

“Trees will usually take one good environmental stress, like a drought, as long as it's not several in a row it'll be okay.”

But if you're already seeing that smaller foliage, keep an eye on it.

“Just monitor it,” Hughes said. “Really, there's not a whole lot you can do. But if it loses its leaves at this point, it's probably not going to make it through the growing season. It could put out another flush of growth, but it probably won’t do that if the leaves are small, to begin with now.”

