UA student raises funds on mission trip by biking up Mount Kilimanjaro

"I really just had a heart for working over in Africa," University of Alabama senior Tate Nelson said.

Nelson's heart pulled him in two directions: Tuscaloosa and the University for an education and Tanzania for mission work.

"There's a big AIDS epidemic, everyone knows about that. But there's so much poverty and people can't afford to take care of their kids," Nelson went on to say.

He's supported an orphanage there for years because his former fifth-grade teacher works at the facility.

In March, Nelson tested his commitment to those orphans by raising money for them by trying to bike ride up and down Mount Kilimanjaro.

"There's lots of falling and lots of frustration involved. At certain points, I'd be able to do a pedal stroke, maybe two before I'd fall over," he described the struggle of biking there.

Nelson credited the time he's spent at the University for helping him learn about himself and what he could accomplish for others.

"The school really pushes us to do work outside of school," Nelson added.

He'll graduate Saturday with a degree in marketing.

"It's been an uphill struggle. It's had ups and downs. But man I'm excited to walk down the aisle and bring back that piece of paper saying I'm a graduate," Nelson explained.

His time at the Capstone is almost over, but he looks forward to continuing helping others in Africa.

