FIRST ALERT: Jill says you'll need a poncho for outdoor events tonight

Remember you can still get a weather radio programmed for free in Trussville until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and meteorologist Wes Wyatt are at Academy Sports and Outdoors and look forward to meeting and assisting you.

FIRST ALERT for rain and thunder tonight. There is a slight chance after 6 p.m. for west Alabama and the best chance moves in after 9 .p.m from west to east. Have rain gear and plan on a wet ride home if you are going to the Barons game this evening and especially the Dave Matthews concert in Tuscaloosa. Rain and storms impact areas east of I-65 after 11 p.m. and will continue through the pre-dawn hours. The morning could be wet, especially east of I-65.

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY: A wind advisory is in effect from midnight tonight through 7 p.m. Thursday. Winds will be sustained at 15-25mph with gusts to 35-40 mph. Strong winds could result in large limbs and weak trees to be blown down. It could also make driving difficult.

The heaviest round exits during the morning hours and then we will see another thin round forming during the late morning and early afternoon hours from west to east across central Alabama. There will be a brief risk for a strong storm for areas east of I-65 and south of I-20 during the early afternoon hours, otherwise storms will behave.

Spotty showers will remain possible the rest of Thursday evening and the winds will increase and temperatures decrease into the 50s. Dress for windy and cool conditions with a slight chance for showers if you are going to the Barons game or the Oak Mountain Spring State Fair.

Spotty showers will remain possible on Friday, clouds linger, and temperatures will be running some 10-20 degrees below normal.

TALLADEGA WEEKEND: The weather looks fantastic! It will be chilly to start on Saturday with readings in the lower to middle 40s but other than that it looks great. On Saturday, temperatures reach the lower 70s with lots of sunshine and on Sunday they’ll approach 80 degrees.

