One injured when trucks collide on Rocky Ridge Road

Authorities responded to an accident involving two trucks at Shades Crest Road and Rocky Ridge Road Wednesday afternoon before 1:30 p.m.

Mountain Brook Fire Chief Dean said one of the trucks was attempting to turn off of Shades Crest onto Rocky Ridge. The other truck was traveling on Rocky Ridge towards Shades Crest. The two collided.

Another truck was also involved. It hit a dump truck.

One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The accident was preventing folks from turning off of 280 onto Rocky Ridge Road or accessing 280 from Rocky Ridge.

