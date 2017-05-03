2017 season underway at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Dave Matthews appearing Wednesday night

The 2017 season is kicking into high gear this week at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, with three shows in one week. Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will start their 2017 U.S. Summer Tour Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa. That comes after a concert Tuesday night from Def Leppard and Poison, and ahead of Saturday’s performance by Soundgarden.

So far, the remainder of the season includes concert dates for John Legend, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church, among others. City of Tuscaloosa Community Engagement Manager Christy Bobo says more acts are yet to be announced. She also says this year’s lineup should be good at pulling visitors into Tuscaloosa.

“What’s so great about having an Eric Church here, having a Dave Matthews here, and having these bigger artists, Kenny Chesney…we’re pulling sales from Meridian, Mississippi, from Tupelo, from Nashville, from different places in Tennessee, and definitely from Birmingham.”

Bobo says in 2016, more than 100,000 people visited the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Tickets for the shows are available through Ticketmaster.

Find more information here: tuscaloosaamphitheater.com

