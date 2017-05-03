FIRST ALERT: Rain and non-severe storms begin impacting west Alabama this evening

The weather is perfect today for those travelling to Trussville to get a weather radio and have it programmed by the WBRC First Alert Weather Team. Remember we will be located at Academy Sports and Outdoors until 6:30 p.m.

Temperatures rise into the middle 80s and then back off into the 70s during the evening hours.

FIRST ALERT for those going to the Barons game this evening and especially the Dave Matthews concert in Tuscaloosa because rain and storm chances look to increase towards the end of both events. Bring a poncho and hope for no lightning!



FIRST ALERT WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY: Rain and storms impact us overnight and will be heaviest south of I-20. Overnight, it looks like the threat for severe weather stays south of central Alabama. South Alabama stands the best chance of seeing strong or severe storms as a line moves through during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday. That batch moves out and another thin round forms during the late morning and early afternoon hours from west to east across central Alabama. There will be a brief risk for a strong storm for areas east of I-65 and south of I-20 during the early afternoon hours, otherwise storms will behave. Spotty showers will remain possible the rest of Thursday evening and the winds will increase and temperatures decrease into the 50s. Dress for windy and cool conditions with a slight chance for showers if you are going to the Baron’s game or the Oak Mountain Spring State Fair.



Spotty showers will remain possible on Friday, clouds linger and temperatures will be running some 10-20 degrees below normal.



TALLADEGA WEEKEND: The weather looks fantastic! It will be chilly to start on Saturday with readings in the lower to middle 40s but other than that it looks great. On Saturday, temperatures reach the lower 70s with lots of sunshine and on Sunday they’ll approach 80 degrees.



