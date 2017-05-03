Man formally charged in Forestdale machete attack

A man who was arrested in a machete attack that injured a woman and her father has been formally charged, according the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Frank Swain Bradley, 26, is facing an attempted murder charge and a second-degree assault charge in the early Tuesday morning incident. He is being evaluated at a local hospital and will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail after his release. His bond is $160,000.

Deputies arrived just after 4:30 a.m. and found the woman and her father with cuts and stab wounds. Both were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect had lived at the home with the victims for several years and was upset about being asked to move out.

Deputies say Tuesday morning he waited outside the home and attacked the daughter with a machete as she was leaving for work. Her father heard her call for help and wrestled the machete away from the suspect.

Bradley was taken into custody at the scene.

