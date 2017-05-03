Lemon Krackle

Ingredients:
1 package Lemon Cake Mix
1 cup water
3 eggs
1 cup canola oil
1 splash of heavy cream (or half n half)
1 package Vanilla pudding
2 packages Vanilla pudding, prepared according to package directions
1 pint heavy whipping cream, whipped with 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract and 1/2 cup sugar
Zest of 1 lemon
1 Package of Vanilla Wafers, Crushed
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350. In a mixing bowl add cake mix, vanilla pudding, water, oil, and eggs. Mix just until everything is incorporated. Pour into 9x12 greased cake pan. Bake for 30-45 minutes (or until golden brown) Remove from oven and cool.
Break cake up into cubes and line the bottom of a casserole dish, evenly layer prepared vanilla pudding over the cake pieces, sprinkle lemon zest over the pudding, and layer the whipped cream evenly over the pudding. Finish with a layer of crushed vanilla wafers.
Cover and refrigerate. Chill for 4-6 hours, or make a day ahead.
