Lemon Krackle

Ingredients:

1 package Lemon Cake Mix

1 cup water

3 eggs

1 cup canola oil

1 splash of heavy cream (or half n half)

1 package Vanilla pudding

2 packages Vanilla pudding, prepared according to package directions

1 pint heavy whipping cream, whipped with 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract and 1/2 cup sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

1 Package of Vanilla Wafers, Crushed

Directions:



Preheat oven to 350. In a mixing bowl add cake mix, vanilla pudding, water, oil, and eggs. Mix just until everything is incorporated. Pour into 9x12 greased cake pan. Bake for 30-45 minutes (or until golden brown) Remove from oven and cool.

Break cake up into cubes and line the bottom of a casserole dish, evenly layer prepared vanilla pudding over the cake pieces, sprinkle lemon zest over the pudding, and layer the whipped cream evenly over the pudding. Finish with a layer of crushed vanilla wafers.

Cover and refrigerate. Chill for 4-6 hours, or make a day ahead.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

