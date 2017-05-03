Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent contacts parents over '13 Reasons Why'

The superintendent of the Tuscaloosa City Schools is reaching out to parents about the issue of teen suicide, following the popularity of the new Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” The series is centered around a teen girl’s suicide and the tape recordings she left, detailing the reasons why she took her own life. The series also has strong themes of suicide, bullying, sexual assault and drug use.

In the E-mail from Superintendent Mike Daria, he encourages parents to talk to their children and ask if they have watched the series. He also directs parents to the school district’s Web site, counselors and social workers for support in dealing with the issue of suicide.

“Even though the series is fictional, some young people may have a difficult time discerning fiction from reality,” Daria writes in the E-mail.

“Our social workers note that students who may have vulnerabilities to this content include those with any mental health issues, those with at-risk behaviors, those who are involved with alcohol or substance abuse, and those who have had suicidal thoughts.”

Following concerns over the content of “13 Reasons Why,” Netflix says it will strengthen warnings associated with the show. Some critics say the show glorifies suicide and may give teens the impression that suicide is not final. Some associated with the show say it provides an important and realistic driver for discussion about difficult issues.

The Tuscaloosa City Schools has posted online resources for dealing with the issue of suicide. Find the information here: https://www.tuscaloosacityschools.com/Page/1684

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Full text of E-mail from Superintendent Mike Daria:

Dear Families:

A popular Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, is sparking conversations about the issue of teen suicide across the country. The fictional miniseries is based on a book in which a high school student leaves behind tape recordings detailing why she took her own life. The show depicts strong and graphic themes of suicide, bullying, sexual assault, drug use and other social issues.

We want you to be aware this series is popular among teenagers as a parent or guardian of a student in the Tuscaloosa City Schools. Our social workers note that students who may have vulnerabilities to this content include those with any mental health issues, those with at-risk behaviors, those who are involved with alcohol or substance abuse, and those who have had suicidal thoughts.

If you have not already done so, please check with your children to see if they are viewing this show. The series is rated MA for mature audiences and may not be appropriate for all students. Even though the series is fictional, some young people may have a difficult time discerning fiction from reality.

We have developed resources on our website at www.tuscaloosacityschools.com that may help you with having this conversation at home, which includes risk factors, signs of suicide, and a suicide hotline number to call if you need assistance.

I encourage you to contact the counselor or social worker at your child's school for support on this important issue.

Sincerely,

Mike Daria, Ed.D

Superintendent